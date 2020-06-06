I am convinced that sooner or later, ultra-conservative syndicated columnist Marc Thiessen will have something to say. Perhaps if he took a blind swing he might make contact. But he seems satisfied with remaining hitless for the season (“Trump is right about election fraud,” May 31, 2020).
In his breathless, hair-on-fire analysis of imaginary mail-in ballot fraud, Thiessen cited an MIT study of the 2008 presidential election which found 7.6 million of the 35.5 million mail-in ballots requested “were not counted because they never reached voters or were rejected for irregularities. That is a failure rate of 21%,” Thiessen wrote in evident horror.
But how many of those who never got their mail-in ballot simply went to the polls anyway? Most of them, probably. And how many of the 79 percent who received their mail-in ballots wouldn’t have gone to the polls? Significant numbers, in all likelihood. Simply put, mail-in voting results in greater numbers of people voting. The military does it successfully and a number of states, including West Virginia, do so too.
But I encourage Marc Thiessen to keep coming to the plate. I am confident that, sooner or later, he will connect for a loud foul ball.
Joe Wyatt
Hurricane, WV