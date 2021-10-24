In the paper there was two letters bad about Trump. I will answer them.
I 100% agree that there is a need for a change. While he was in charge his plan was to make America great again, and he had us selling oil to other countries, while gasoline was $1.29 a gallon until Joe Biden took office. Now it is over $3.29 a gallon. Our border was secure; now look at it. Everything that Biden has done is hurting Americans. He has said he will give welfare to those that come in. He is spending our country into bankruptcy.
Trump was making America great again, Biden is destroying us. Inflation is rising daily. Everything that we buy is going up, but I am on a fixed income which means that I have less to live on.
Wake up, America. We are heading for socialism here under Biden.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.