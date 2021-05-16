I feel a need to respond to a recent letter in Voice of the People. The writer claimed that mandating the wear of a mask is “about controlling your mind” with “no medical, scientific or logical reason.” I have no idea where his information comes from, but my medical and scientific sources and personal logic argue otherwise. Wearing a face mask does prevent the spread of COVID-19 — elementary, and not that cumbersome, if you want to protect yourself and those around you.
The tragedy is that this current pandemic in our country has been politicized. A health crisis not seen since the influenza of 1918 (the “Spanish flu”), then causing about 200,000 deaths in the US, a fraction of today’s casualties in the country from COVID-19. Today our science is much improved since the early last century and the government is better equipped to help the citizens.
The big problem is convincing the public to take the proper precautions, masks and distancing in public at the minimum and get vaccinated. It is made harder by the way we get our information today — a free-for-all, not vetted. A self-serving politician, a fanatical evangelist, a medical doctor, a university professor, even an investigating journalist, all getting the same space. Very confusing to many.
We really need to get over this pandemic and return to some normal. It took two years to recover from the 1918 episode, probably more years from this one. It requires personal sacrifice, as we have all made, and continued care of ourselves, and thought for our families and friends, those we love, and the community in which we live in.
In the writer’s words, “Think of your country, not yourself.” To me, indivisible. Our national welfare depends on all of our efforts as a nation and people to rid ourselves from this pandemic.
Nicholas Freidin
Huntington