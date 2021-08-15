My dad always said, “The rich get richer and the poor get poorer; the rich will see to it.” Wealth is not the problem. It’s the love of it and what people will do for it. It’s usually the super-rich where the problem lies. They have remained in control.
“The conscious and intelligent manipulation of the organized habits and opinions of the masses is an important element in democratic society. Those who manipulate this unseen mechanism of society constitute an invisible government, which is the true ruling power of our country. … We are governed, our minds are molded, our tastes formed, our ideas suggested, largely by men we have never heard of. This is a logical result of the way in which our so-called democratic society is organized. Vast numbers of human beings must cooperate in this manner if they are to live together as a smoothly functioning society. … In almost every act of our daily lives, whether in the sphere of politics or business, in our social conduct or our ethical thinking, we are dominated by the relatively small number of persons … who understand the mental processes and social patterns of the masses. It is they who pull the wires which control the public mind.” — Edward L. Bernays, master propagandist (father of public relations) for early 20th century Progressives. The father of “spin” would be better.
The devil is called “a liar and the father of it.” — Jesus Christ.
Former CIA director William Casey: “We’ll know our disinformation program is complete when everything the American public believes is false.”
“You must think for yourself or others will think for you without thinking of you.” — Henry David Thoreau.
And finally, “... the freedom of the press is one of the greatest bulwarks of liberty, and can never be restrained but by despotic governments.” — George Mason, 1775.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.