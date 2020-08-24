Being in the White House is a privilege. Somehow it doesn’t seem to be. Our constitution guarantees our citizens certain substantive and procedural rights to which they deem themselves entitled. Those in office must conduct themselves as the representatives of their constituents. We cannot downgrade our citizens such as daily tweets critical of personalities in and out of our country. Our families hear and read such insulting words, such as insulting women by we grab them by ... instead of respecting every woman in and out of our country. They don’t deserve any less.
Insulting handicapped people. Criticizing our past presidents. Insulting our generals in our armed forces, our FBI, CIA and Justice Department, plus one of our own: friend and hero John McCain.
Character is the product of daily actions, words and thoughts. Daily kindness sacrifices for the good of others. A brave man is the one who admits mistakes, not afraid to do so.
Robert Garcia
Kenova