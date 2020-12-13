Interesting letter to the editor and news from the governor in the paper on Nov. 13. First, the comment on seat belts. Do they save lives? Chances are 50-50. I always found it strange when you hear on the news that two people died in a car wreck, they will say if they were not wearing a seat belt, “They were not wearing seat belts.” If they were wearing a seat belt you never hear, “They were wearing seat belts.”
The governor says to call the police if you catch someone not wearing a mask. “911. What’s your emergency? There is a person in Aisle 2 not wearing a mask. Please hurry.” How crazy is that?
The police have bigger problems than people not wearing a mask. If I’m not mistaken, since the last mask mandate things have gotten worse. Stop with the mask mandate and get back to normal. I’ve got friends that are scared not to wear one. Stop the fear factor.
Check out the governor’s activity at the Greenbrier. “Do as I say, not as I do.”
We have a shortage in the number of police officers. Send invitations out to 30 or 40 of the cops that are quitting in the big cities. Bring them here at no cost and if they like it move them at our cost. Maybe a contract to stay on the Huntington Police Dept. for five to 10 years. Use money saved for not having to train them.
When an abandoned house catches fire, control the fire and let it burn. Use it for training.
Just some thoughts I had.
Andy Battista
Huntington