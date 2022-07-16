Humans inhabit nearly every corner of earth. Still we lack genetic diversity of other species. Scientists studying DNA find that humans barely escape extinction three times. The earliest happens 1.2 million years ago and latest in 70,000 BC. During latest event only a couple thousand humans survive Toba volcanic eruption on Sumatra in Indonesia. Toba’s explosion vaporizes 650 miles of rock dimming the sun for six years. Close calls with extinction help enlighten us about the elated proclamation in Genesis 5:1-32 chronicling who begat whom.
At a dry lakebed in White Sands New Mexico, weather uncovers fossilized tracks from yesteryear. Studies date them at about 22,000 years ago, much earlier than formerly thought 13,000-16,000 years. Imprints of giant sloth intersect with those of adult and child. Some child footprints fall smack in middle of large sloth imprints. Researchers think that child jumped to splash water from a puddle accumulated in sloth track. An echo from long past highlights typical toddler behavior today.
Over millennia, exploration and migration change human DNA. Harry L. Shapiro, anthropologist, evaluates effect of world migration and environmental influence on human genetics within a single generation. Acclimation to high elevations poses challenging conditions with oxygen reduction from 20.9% at sea level to an effective 6.9% at 29,000 feet elevation. Thought impossible in 1978, Reinhold Messner and Peter Habeler reach Mount Everest’s summit without supplemental oxygen. Only 200 others achieve this feat to date. Those becoming acclimated at high altitudes pass this trait to their prodigy for two generations.
Through it all, we remain human. Instead of fighting over petty differences, we should enlist diversity. Our future survival in a chaotic world demands cooperation, not strife. Let’s begin with Carl Jung’s respect for facts when he says, “We cannot change anything until we accept it. Condemnation does not liberate, it oppresses.”
