Kidney disease is a public health crisis impacting more than 37 million adults in the U.S. It puts you at greater risk of developing severe COVID-19 complications. In fact, COVID-19 is creating new kidney patients due to acute kidney injury caused by the virus.
As a kidney patient on home hemodialysis for the past eight years, reading the April 10 article on health-related bills approved through the West Virginia session made me think about how much we spend treating people with kidney disease versus how little we spend preventing it. The Medicare program spends $130 billion, 24% of total spending, on kidney disease patients. Kidney disease affects 11% of adults in the U.S., yet kidney-related research represents less than 0.2% of research at the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Even as funding for NIH rose 37% between fiscal years 2015 and 2020, kidney research funding only increased 19%. Funding for these programs is critical.
In recent years, investment in cancer research has seen a tenfold increase, which has contributed to a decline in cancer deaths. Over that same period, life lost to kidney patients through death and disability increased by 65%.
I have repeatedly asked senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito to help change this status quo by increasing funding for public awareness, early detection, and prevention of kidney diseases at the CDC and increased federal funding for kidney-related research at the NIH.
Currently, Congress is deciding how it will allocate funding. As a kidney patient, I ask senators Manchin and Capito to prioritize the 37 million American adults like me and treat kidney disease as the public health crisis it is by investing in research and early detection at NIH and CDC.
Nieltje Gedney
Vice President, Home Dialyzors United
Kearneysville, W.Va.