Two thousand tires in the Tug Fork. How did they get there? People who don’t care about their state’s environment put them there.
In the 1970s, I lived in South Point, Ohio. It rained a lot in the spring. Little Solida Road flooded bad. Why? Because a tire shop dumped tires in the creek. That stopped up the culverts under U.S. 52.
Tire shops have to pay to destroy tires. It’s easier to throw them in the river at night.
Another reason West Virginia falls behind other states. It’s some people. It’s all about me, not state, not the U.S.
Also, WSAZ-TV got their jab in at the president. Rock climbers climbed the mock wall. Men who wanted attention, just like little kids. Everyone in Congress acting like little kids. He said, she said. The country is doing great, but that’s not good enough.
I expect the far left boneheads to start measuring how much methane gas a cow produces each day.
Lonnie Bledsoe
Huntington