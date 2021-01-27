The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

What should be the penalty for businesses not obeying the required masking? They had the required sign on the door but no one was adhering to it. Not the employees or the clients. I am an 80-year-old person and am concerned about the virus. I took my dog to the groomers, and the owner informed me he was not worried about “that virus,” hence he didn’t have a mask on. His mask would have protected me as mine was protecting him. He didn’t have enough respect to wear a mask. My thoughts are they should be shut down until they comply with the state’s requirements to wear masks.

Julie Sullivan

Milton

Government’s virus response

is hurting small businesses

Well, unemployment claims are sky high in Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky. Our so-called leaders have beaten us over the head with wash your hands, wear your masks. Meanwhile, more small businesses are closing for good. Open up!

Now we have this stuff about a $15 minimum wage. This will put more businesses out of business. That’s what they want.

Several times in my life I have had to go home and tell my wife I had lost my job. A hard pill to swallow. I know how the unemployed feel.

Your America is being taken away.

When the mob governs, man is ruled by ignorance. When the church governs, we are ruled by superstition. And when the state governs, we are ruled by fear. Wake up!

Lonnie Bledsoe

Huntington

