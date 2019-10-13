This World Food Day, October 16, if you want to do something that will really help alleviate hunger, go vegan. Experts predict that there will be 10 billion mouths to feed by 2050, and research shows that we’ll only have enough food for everyone if we all eat primarily vegan foods.
Thirty scientists spent three years weighing various scenarios and coming up with ways for governments to feed the masses. They determined that greenhouse gases could be reduced and cropland could be reserved if more people ate vegan foods instead of animal-derived ones.
Other researchers have reached similar conclusions. A study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences in 2018, for example, indicates that if all Americans were to go vegan, there would be enough food to feed the approximately 327 million people living in the U.S. — plus 350 million more.
So, let’s all do our part by eating tasty vegan meals rather than animal-based foods. Visit www.PETA.org for a free vegan starter kit.
Heather Moore
PETA Foundation
Norfolk, Va.