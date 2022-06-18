It is time to put our country in order, like it used to be. We can no longer allow the daily killings. It is time to talk to each other to see if we can stop the purchases of high-powered military arms and to start to train our kids to respect and honor our country instead of waiting to be killed.
Most other countries have already stopped the killing of their citizens. They learned that from our way of respect we used to have for each other that we have to go back to our way of living of a few years back. We don’t have to resort to the creation of new ideas of downgrading each other because we are looking for somebody to hate and lose respect for citizens who are new to our great country; we must respect new citizens and welcome them with open arms as we used to.
We are not trying to change our laws and listen to politicians who are showing hatred and malice toward our own citizens as they continue to follow the disturbing Jan. 6 corruption they created. That is not a way to treat people of all races. Our country and our families deserve better treatment, so please don’t allow the killings of our young ones; we love them.
