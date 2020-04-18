Last week, due to the coronavirus, there was a kickoff skirmish to the amount of money that Congress would allow to eventually prop up the economy. News reports show that figure to be in the trillions of dollars!
During the lead-up to that figure, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi stated she would keep an eye out for any “mischief” concerning that money. Well, Nancy, mischief is what goes on behind the chicken house, usually resolved by a swift application of a paddling. Theft, on the other hand, in the mind-boggling amounts handled by the “hallowed halls” of government, are treated differently.
For instance, a minor adjustment to a bill that has a few hundred pages of “gobbledygook” at a midnight passing, and some of the money is diverted elsewhere, never to be seen again. New companies, never heard of before, but on paper appear to have a long history of research, fighting this very problem, will crop up.
Concerning the amount now on the table for Stage 2 of the handout, it should be pretty obvious that there’s simply no way all that money will be accounted for. At least, not for a very long time. Too big a pie, too many fingers in it. And a worldwide pandemic is a great diversion for Nancy’s “mischief”!
Thanks, Nancy. We will all worry less, knowing your finger is not in the “pie;” it’s pointing at someone else!
Dorsey “Dan” Boyd
Chesapeake, Ohio