A recent letter writer to Voice of the People says that Gov. Ron DeSantis and Gov. Greg Abbot’s sending illegal immigrants to sanctuary cities in the eastern United States is appalling and inhumane. He said it reminded him of Nazi Germany forcing the Jews to leave Germany. He also said that our country needs these illegals.

These are big lies that Biden and his administration are spreading. First, we don’t need 2 million persons, over the past year, who are breaking our immigration laws to enter our country. Also, there are over a million illegals who evade the Border Patrol who are criminals or terrorists or bringing fentanyl (the leading cause of death for ages 18-45 in the U.S., according to the CDC) into the country. We have a legal system that allows over a million immigrants into our country yearly.

