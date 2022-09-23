A recent letter writer to Voice of the People says that Gov. Ron DeSantis and Gov. Greg Abbot’s sending illegal immigrants to sanctuary cities in the eastern United States is appalling and inhumane. He said it reminded him of Nazi Germany forcing the Jews to leave Germany. He also said that our country needs these illegals.
These are big lies that Biden and his administration are spreading. First, we don’t need 2 million persons, over the past year, who are breaking our immigration laws to enter our country. Also, there are over a million illegals who evade the Border Patrol who are criminals or terrorists or bringing fentanyl (the leading cause of death for ages 18-45 in the U.S., according to the CDC) into the country. We have a legal system that allows over a million immigrants into our country yearly.
Second, instead of leaving these illegals in the border cities where humanitarian aid has been overwhelmed, DeSantis and Abbott have started to send them to sanctuary cities where the Democrats running these cities have said that they would welcome all illegal immigrants. These Democratic leaders have promised food, shelter, medical aid, legal aid and free education. DeSantis has also sent some illegals to Martha’s Vineyard, the playground and homes of the rich. These rich supposed immigrant supporters loaded them onto military buses and took them to a military base off the island. So much for their (Democratic) compassion and promises. Out of sight, out of mind.
One can’t blame these illegals for wanting a better life for themselves. Biden’s violating of our immigration laws has invited everyone to come to our country, but these illegals coming by the millions will overburden our economic system. The fentanyl plague coming across the open border will kill our youth and our most productive citizens. The actions of DeSantis and Abbott have shown that we have a border crisis, which the Democrats deny. Vice President Kamala Harris, the border czar, says no one is coming into the United States. She won’t even visit the border.
The purpose of immigration is to supply our country with immigrants that our country needs — skilled and employable. We have too many veterans, homeless and young people who need higher education aid to have an illegal open border. Former President Kennedy once said, “Ask not what your country can do for you; ask what you can do for your country.” This should apply to our immigration laws. Obey immigration laws.
William Huron
Chesapeake, Ohio
W.Va. must implement more of 2004 flood protection plan
The Herald-Dispatch article on Sept. 16 titled “Flood mitigation key for West Virginia’s future” mentions the 2004 statewide flood protection plan and that some components of that plan have been followed in the state. As one of the several authors of that plan completed as a collaboration between the West Virginia Conservation Agency and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Huntington District, I can say that I’ve seen some elements of that plan being implemented in the state, but much more of that plan needs to be pushed forward to reduce damages and loss of life due to flooding in the state.
West Virginia is known as a “water rich” state, and sometimes due to either “training thunderstorms” or tropical storms emanating from the Gulf Coast, we are subjected to horrendous flooding and loss of life.
Recent flooding events in the Tri-State leading to loss of life remind us that more of that 2004 plan needs to be implemented in West Virginia. Expansion of flood warning systems, better floodplain management, expanding floodplain mapping, stormwater management, maintaining stream channel capacities within federal and state regulations, floodproofing homes and businesses, relocating at-risk structures from the regulatory floodway and public education of these plan components are necessary actions to reduce damages and life loss.
There are existing programs at the federal and state levels (i.e. Silver Jackets) that need to be funded (grants and cost- sharing) and engaged by flood-prone communities to provide better protection and reduce life loss. It’s a long and tough battle but one worth engaging in for the state’s future.
