The tone and vitriol in many Voice of the People letters gives me heartburn. There is a way to express opinions without blame or name-calling. This is usually called civil discourse. For me, I prefer to speak in terms of values, not in red, blue, or purple or party affiliation, or personalities.
Here’s what I value:
n A leader who doesn’t engage in school-yard name calling.
n A leader who knows many points of view exist and his or her view is only one. Of course that value is most often found in people who experience a higher stage of personal development.
n A group of senators and representatives not solely accountable to donors.
n Politicians at all levels, from school boards to president, who love the rule of law and are willing to gracefully accept defeat and/or a win.
n An American public willing to participate in shared facts, one which prizes our republic even though imperfect, one who knows change is an ongoing constant, and improvement is our best path to becoming a better and more highly evolved electorate.
n An intelligent public that can speak more frequently without blame or vitriol. In so doing, all of us will experience better functioning immune systems.
Many of you reading this may think “Oh, how Pollyanna, how simplistic.” It all depends on what you value. For me, I value healthy choices in food, in the written and in the spoken word. Blaming and name calling usually churns up anger, and this stresses the immune system. Now one or two incidents of this nature isn’t a problem, but when it becomes a way of life and makes its way into the electronic stream, it not only affects you, but you feed this toxic diet to others, and they react, and soon, thousands and millions of immune systems are being depressed. And this then brings on the need for more health care, which depending on its seriousness, disrupts work and family. Interruption itself sets things back, slows progress, and costs money.
In my day, Americans in general were happy to live in a culturally quiet society. Sure, we had lots of disagreements, but we didn’t have a social-media platform on which to dump our guts. We gossiped, which most of us discounted, and this made a more gentle and fun culture to live in. Again, it’s all in what you value.
Finally, if you don’t believe that anger and toxic communication damage immune function, you might want to read more about immune function and talk less, that is, if you value your physical heath.
