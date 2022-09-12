I couldn’t be more amazed by the FBI stormtroopers who spent nine hours raiding one man’s home. I mean, what took so long for troopers, army strong, to search one building? Was there possibly a wait in line to get each other’s turn to shake out our first lady’s lingerie? With 30 men I could have had the whole house repainted in nine hours.
My congrats to the Democratic Party. They now have a giggling idiot for their leader. When Biden’s around, watch your hair, ladies.
I went to college on America’s dime, but I voluntarily gave four years of my life to my country.
It is my request that America reinstate the draft for our sake and safety now. It is my firm belief that soon we will be fighting a war on both sides of the USA. Let’s not have another Pearl Harbor before we become aware.
And Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas, I beg you, sir, to put several busloads of immigrants in the unknown state of Delaware. Please! Today! President Biden deserves to have the pleasure of hosting several hundreds of illegals near his home.
