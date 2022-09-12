The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

I couldn’t be more amazed by the FBI stormtroopers who spent nine hours raiding one man’s home. I mean, what took so long for troopers, army strong, to search one building? Was there possibly a wait in line to get each other’s turn to shake out our first lady’s lingerie? With 30 men I could have had the whole house repainted in nine hours.

My congrats to the Democratic Party. They now have a giggling idiot for their leader. When Biden’s around, watch your hair, ladies.

