Am I the only one who has noticed there is not so much as a peep about the annual flu?

I read one tiny story saying there were over 1,400 Wuhan cases and one flu. There is a study now for everything, and the one I saw said the flu shot possibly, could be, might, prevent a bad case of the COVID-19.

Ohio has 3,500 new cases, screams the media. One case closes the library, positive new cases at three schools, and get this from the Washington Post, “Hundreds of thousands of Americans will be diagnosed with COVID-19 between now and Election Day.” Hundreds of thousands? For the record, we do not yet have 300,000 deaths all total.

How much more media hysteria can we take?

Fred Friar

Lavalette

