We should at this time forget the misbehaving of our present politicians that are forgetting that our country needs our attention. Democracy rests upon popular participation in government. Constitution means disclosure of and openness about the affairs of government since people cannot participate rationally in government unless they are adequately informed of its working.
Now the new way it’s being executed is secrets of state, bureaucracies surrounded by their activities with dark veil of secrecy.
The next administration we hope will be able to disclose the content of their official activities to the public to which they owed accountability.
The Constitution explains that government should publish a record of its debates.
We should forget passions and concentrate on reality.
Robert Garcia
Kenova