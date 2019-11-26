We should at this time forget the misbehaving of our present politicians that are forgetting that our country needs our attention. Democracy rests upon popular participation in government. Constitution means disclosure of and openness about the affairs of government since people cannot participate rationally in government unless they are adequately informed of its working.

Now the new way it’s being executed is secrets of state, bureaucracies surrounded by their activities with dark veil of secrecy.

The next administration we hope will be able to disclose the content of their official activities to the public to which they owed accountability.

The Constitution explains that government should publish a record of its debates.

We should forget passions and concentrate on reality.

Robert Garcia

Kenova

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.