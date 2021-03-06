We need more people in Congress like Marjorie Taylor Greene. She is what a true Christian should be. She was right on target calling Democrats idiots. Although she went about it in the wrong way, she asked God for forgiveness.
The Democrats won’t listen to another person’s ideas. The Republicans had the right idea. Instead of $1.9 trillion, which a lot of it will be wasted, they should have gone with $600 billion and come back twice with two $600 billion bills if needed.
Were there 11 million illegal aliens given stimulus checks? If so, how? Did they give other countries billions of dollars to fight COVID-19? Why would they when our infrastructure is falling apart? Ignorant? Were there other things besides COVID-19 relief included in this bill?
I can see giving people who make up to $50,000 a year, helping businesses and those who are unemployed a stimulus check. My wife and I are living on $34,000 a year retired with no savings. I can’t see giving people who make $100,000 a year a stimulus check. If I had that amount of money, I would bank $50,000 and donate $10,000 to a charity. As a Christian, all I need is food, clothing, shelter and a vehicle or two to be content.
Gerrol Donivan Blake
Crown City, Ohio