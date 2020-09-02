A friendly warning to those who like to eat at a restaurant on 4th Avenue in downtown Huntington: Don’t park at the lot across the street. I have been using it regularly for more than a decade, but Friday, Aug. 28, the owner called his towing company to remove several cars — without any “no parking” signs posted on the lot or advance warning.
It cost me $125 (cash, credit cards not accepted) to retrieve our car from the impound lot. The tow driver was polite, but he said under West Virginia law, property owners don’t have to post any “no parking” signs. This is unreasonable, unfair and unethical.
Hopefully some of Cabell County’s legislators, as well as city council members, will read this and pass a state law and a city ordinance requiring such postings.
Ken Walker
Huntington