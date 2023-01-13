The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

In January 2022, I had to go to Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville for a serious surgery. Five days afterward, my daughter and granddaughter and I started the trek homeward. It was snowing when we left Nashville, and it snowed all the way. Fortunately, the highways were mostly clear. As we got probably three hours from home, my husband called us to say the roads in our area were bad, that the hill we have to travel was a solid sheet of ice and the neighbors had not been able to clear it, although they had cleared the road (Wonderful neighbors!). He said we were going to have to stay in a hotel that night. Well, I was in no shape to go to a hotel. I needed desperately to get home.

After the discussion, I told my husband to call one of our Union Township trustees and explain our situation and see if they could help us. My husband called Cole Webb. My husband called me back in a couple of hours and said that our hill was clear and we could make it home. This was on a Saturday night, snowing and after dark.

