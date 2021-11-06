As a Marshall student, walking across this pernicious four-lane highway was always a low point of the day. Drivers, some traveling at 40 miles per hour or higher, would pay little regard for pedestrians on the way to class.
The city has long known traffic pattern changes have been needed on 3rd and 5th avenues to make these highways navigable for bikers and pedestrians. Our local elected officials and city employees have been advocating for these changes for years but have been met with continual interference and delay from the Division of Highways. Repeated delay and red tape from the state have made the process of improvement impossible on the city’s part.
With the tragic death of a pedestrian this past Thursday, the DOH should take serious note of the urgent pedestrian hazard on 3rd and 5th avenues. This hazard endangers more than just Marshall students. It separates children from schools, the elderly from grocery stores, and families from churches. If Huntington should ever become a truly walkable city, we need to first fix the two super-highways that cut through its core.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.