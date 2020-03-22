I believe the Legislature should have funded body armor for the troopers. If troopers had asked for assault weapons, I would not support them. But Kevlar is defensive and will save lives. Maybe legislators have not kept up with the times and think vests are only for SWAT teams. Nowadays both homeless and domestic violence responders may meet with jittery people (perhaps on drugs) who are carrying.

The Legislature did not do a great job with the teachers, and there was an effective strike. Do we really want to take a chance on “blue flu” being our next problem? Think!

John D. Palmer

Huntington

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.