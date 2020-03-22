I believe the Legislature should have funded body armor for the troopers. If troopers had asked for assault weapons, I would not support them. But Kevlar is defensive and will save lives. Maybe legislators have not kept up with the times and think vests are only for SWAT teams. Nowadays both homeless and domestic violence responders may meet with jittery people (perhaps on drugs) who are carrying.
The Legislature did not do a great job with the teachers, and there was an effective strike. Do we really want to take a chance on “blue flu” being our next problem? Think!
John D. Palmer
Huntington