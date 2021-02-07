Why do we still have thousands of National Guard troops in the nation’s capital, where they will reportedly be until at least March?
Back during the summer, the Antifa anarchists tried to take the nation’s capital. They were so determined that President Trump had to be taken to a secure place underground. For weeks these anarchists tore down statutes and threatened the Capitol. The leading Democrats encouraged them and would not use the National Guard to stop this insurrection.
Also last summer, the Antifa anarchists, under the guise of the Black Lives Matter Movement, took over and held part of a major city for weeks, even taking over a precinct police station. Instead of being arrested and prosecuted these anarchists were told by the Democratic mayor to have a “summer of love.” Kamala Harris, now vice president, even contributed to a friend to pay the fines of anyone who might be arrested.
The National Guard troops are in the nation’s capital because the Democrats’ establishment is falsely trying to brand Donald Trump and his loyal supporters as insurgents and a threat to the Capitol and to America. The real threat to the United States comes from inside the Capitol by the Democratic elected officials. Biden, with his pen, is destroying our economy by stopping the Keystone pipeline, among other measures. The Democrats have vowed to stack the Supreme Court with judges who won’t stop the party’s socialist agenda. The Democrats have threatened to make Washington, D.C., the 51st state, which is an attack on the United States Constitution. The Democrats have vowed to open borders and give illegal aliens everything from food stamps to free college tuition and jobs.
The National Guard troops are in the nation’s capital as a distraction while the Democrats work at their socialist agenda.
William Huron
Chesapeake, Ohio