The Kurds are a distinct ethnic group spread across southwestern Asia, in Turkey, Syria, Iraq and Iran, numbering over 30 million. Another 2 million are exiled in Europe and the United States. Since the collapse of the Ottoman Empire following World War I in 1918, the Kurds have sought a nation for themselves. Instead, they have been persecuted and marginalized in the countries in which they reside.
The Kurds in northern Syria have been central in fighting ISIS/Daesh on the ground, allies in a coalition which includes the USA, to extinguish the “caliphate.” Over 10,000 of their troops, men and women (since women are also soldiers and commanders), and many more civilians, lost their lives.
On Oct. 6, President Trump unilaterally decided to withdraw US troops from the Turkish-Syrian border, allowing the Turks to invade the Kurdish-held buffer zone. The result: hundreds of thousands of people displaced, hundreds killed — a humanitarian disaster. (The Turks see the Syrian Kurds as allied to the Kurdistan Workers Party — PKK , viewed as terrorists). The decision also is leading to total chaos, political realignments, destabilization, and the potential resurgence of ISIS/Daesh.
The Ottomans conducted a genocide of the Armenians back in 1915-17. Are the Turks now ready to aim for the Kurds in Syria? Our president has basically given President Erdogan the go-ahead. Not only a betrayal of a courageous and valued ally, but also a license for extermination?
Our president has long-standing financial interests in Turkey. A coincidence? He tweeted that the Kurds did nothing to help the Allies in World War II, in Normandy (D-Day)! A sign perhaps of dementia? Or just crass ignorance of history?
As a nation, we should be shamed in abandoning a proud and brave people who sacrificed for our national security.
Nicholas Freidin
Huntington
Select officials by random drawings
In this present age of near-absolute political tribalism, infinite campaign funding provided by the Supreme Court’s Citizen United decision, citizen distrust and apathy toward the government, partisan-divided cafeteria-style cable news and talk radio and foreign nation involvement in our elections, the most dangerous thing most adults do is not driving or carrying a gun. It’s voting.
At least until this mess is mitigated to some degree, voting must be banned. Otherwise nothing is going to change and we run the risk of the next president being worse than Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump combined. This must not happen because presidents can get us into major wars and they can launch nuclear weapons as well as creating many other problems that can take decades to fix.
For the near term, until the flaws in our current system are mitigated, a type of stratified sampling and random drawing may work to select our politicians and our judges. A pool of qualified candidates could be gathered with the necessary backgrounds, say law degrees, Ph.D.’s in political science and corporate CEOs with leadership experience. Then each winner is randomly selected from that pool. A similar procedure is used to select certain juries.
In the old military draft, candidates were randomly selected. Even cutting up a phone book and drawing names beats our current system. Once the problems are fixed in our representative democracy, then regular voting would continue.
Mel Tyree
Huntington