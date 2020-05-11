I am pretty sure President Trump will not be re-elected. I say this because every day he sends me two or three emails telling me he needs my help to win the election. I don’t think he would say that unless he believed it. Well, I’m not going to help him even though he has promised to personally sign my hat. Last week he wanted to know how much money I would give him if he let me have dinner with Melania. That seems ungentlemanly and a little desperate.
A lot of the emails say that President Trump has noticed that I haven’t sent him any money. While that may be proof he hasn’t lost his wits, it does seem he could do a better job of running the country if he checked his donors list a little less often and got Eric or Don Jr. to sign some of the hats.
Some of the emails say if I send the president some money right away, someone will double or even triple my contribution. That Bernie Madoff fellow used to say such things to his friends, and now he lives in prison.
Well, I’m not sending President Trump any money, but I do hope he’ll offer to play golf with me at Mar-a-Lago or send me on a free cruise or maybe give me two Ginsu knives with a lifetime warranty and free shipping. He is famous, you know, for having what it takes to close the deal.
Joseph M. Farrell Jr.
Huntington