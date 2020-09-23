President Trump has achieved tremendous success in foreign policy by getting the peace treaties between Israel and the Arab countries of Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.
For decades, presidents have tried to accomplish what President Trump has done in four years. President Trump succeeded because he has proven to be a true friend of Israel while at the same time showing that he is a friend of the moderate Arab nations. He did this by taking out the top terrorists of the Middle East. He destroyed ISIS and their caliphate, which was a threat to the United States, Israel and the moderate nations of the Middle East.
He has taken steps to contain the terrorist nation of Iran.
President Trump deserves to win the Nobel Peace Prize. Because of keeping his campaign promises, his many victories, both domestic and foreign, we need to re-elect President Donald Trump.
William Huron
Chesapeake, Ohio
Vote for judicial reform, term limits
The Constitution’s Article III creates the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS). Subsequently, Congress through the Judiciary Acts (1789 and 1869) establishes the court’s composition and procedures. Section 1 of Article III stipulates limits on each justice’s service by saying, they “shall hold their Offices during good Behaviour.” It doesn’t say lifetime appointments. Who sets the standard for good behavior? Our Constitution answers to the Congress. When Congress first tries to control the court’s behavior, it results in the House impeachment (1804) and subsequent Senate acquittal (1805) of Samuel Chase.
SCOTUS claims to be politically independent and nonpartisan. Yet, the court with its processes and past rulings exhibits just the opposite. Consider a 21st-century update to SCOTUS. Press Congress to set term limits on the judiciary, including SCOTUS. Standby for a whirlwind of controversy. As Christopher Buckley notes, “Nothing raises the national temperature more than a VACANCY sign hanging from the colonnaded front of the Supreme Court.”
Roger Combs
Ona