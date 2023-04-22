The Republican Party, the party of Lincoln, is today no longer the GOP. It used to be a center-right movement advocating for fiscal restraint, less government and supporting democratic struggles across the globe. Also, with a social conscience. Today, it is a party that represents intrusion into our personal lives and restricts democracy in our own homeland. There is a long list, from gerrymandering electoral districts and limiting voting rights to denying a woman’s reproductive choices, determining a person’s gender identity, banning public drag shows, even supporting bans on books in public libraries. The last, an attack on “wokeism,” not defined by its opponents, mostly unread and ignorant, but meaning to be aware of prejudice and discrimination. A center-right party is now transformed into a neo-fascist movement. The GOP has not won a popular majority in a national contest for a decade. Losers can become winners thanks to the Electoral College.
Trump was an enabler, not the cause of this shift. He is too stupid and ill-read, but it fit his self-serving agenda to promote the current racist, anti-Semitic, misogynistic, homophobic and xenophobic party that now defines the GOP. The MAGA cult.
Perhaps a good thing. During the last world war and the following Cold War, good vs bad, no middle ground. Afterwards, a lot of gray areas. Now, in our homegrown politics, we are back to the clear binary divide. No fudging. Democracy or fascism? It is for all of us to decide and to vote come any next election, at all levels of government, local to federal.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.