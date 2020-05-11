The President with each daily, often varying off script, press briefing has managed to confuse more than clarify our perception and fears concerning COVID-19. Like the voice-over disclaimer appearing at the end of the constant barrage of TV ads hyping the latest miracle prescription drug, the administration’s medical team, TV news readers and moderators now warn us that injecting toxic cleaning chemicals could have side effects — uh, such as all but certain death.
All candidate Joe Biden likely needs to do, now, is lay low, wait for the most politically expedient time to name his running mate, and watch as the president continues to shoot himself in the foot as the coronavirus pandemic unfolds. And, when the inevitable negative ad presidential campaigns commence, which will no doubt include a Benny Hill-style trailer of the former vice president’s many gaffes, all the DNC and Democratic PAC’s will need to do in rebuttal is run Mr. Trump’s spontaneous inquiry of an unsuspecting, surprised Dr. Birx as to the efficacy of injecting (or ingesting) common household cleaning chemicals to treat the coronavirus. (A dazed,surprised, befuddled, “Yes, Mr. President, that might work” response might have led to a run on Comet and Windex on par with the frenzied and irrational toilet paper grab!).
Politics aside, leading disease control experts are now telling us this pandemic will not truly reach that targeted “flat line” until a vaccine is developed or the infection rate rises to a level where “herd immunity” is reached, which is an astonishing 60% or greater rate of infection. Either way, experts are predicting another 16-18 months for one or both to occur. In the meantime, how our federal and state governments decide to balance human health concerns with the economic and social impact of extended quarantine and the manner in which our governments sell those decisions to us will likely shape and define our nation for decades to come.
Steve Flesher
Huntington