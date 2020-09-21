The China virus is a national tragedy. A national tragedy has always brought all Americans together. But in this tragedy, instead of joining forces with President Trump to fight this China virus, Joe Biden and some of his supporters have gone so far as to accuse the president of intentionally killing people with his handling of the virus.
President Trump has done everything humanly possible to fight this virus. He placed a ban on travel to and from China; the WHO, Biden, and Democrats condemned this action. President Trump formed a task force to fight the pandemic, organized industry and military to work together to develop a vaccine, and invoked the Defense Production Act to speed up the manufacturing of medical supplies needed to fight the China virus.
I believe that if Biden were president today that our China virus death toll would exceed one to two million deaths. Biden would not have banned travel from China and all of our major cities would have been infested with the China virus from travelers from China. Also, with the lockdown that Biden advocates, our economy would be much worse.
Hopefully, after the election and we have a vaccine, we will be more tolerant of one another and realize that there is more that unites us than divides us.
William Huron
Chesapeake, Ohio