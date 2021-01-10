In a recent column, Ron Gregory stated “As of this writing Trump and his allies have not been given much of a chance to present much evidence.” As of his writing, Trump and his allies have been to court 60 times claiming voter fraud and have lost 59 of those cases, many before Trump-appointed judges, including the Supreme Court. Most were thrown out due to lack hard evidence. I invite Mr. Gregory to to let us know what would be more of a chance to present evidence. I await his response in this forum.
Michael Stoeher
Huntington