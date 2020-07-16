Essential reporting in volatile times.

It is not acceptable to allow Russia to put bounties on our soldiers. Soldiers should be protected as well as they protect us.

We cannot disregard our young fighting forces that are putting their own lives to protect their own families. This is a matter of great interest to tell Russia or any other country that their actions against our country will not be accepted.

The White House should wake up and not act like missing in action. It should not be fighting for themselves only.

We have a country that depends on our actions and directions by the protection of our government.

At this time it seems that our president is only protecting himself and blaming others for the nonsense direction that he is representing to our people and the world.

We are a free country due to our armed forces. Please have respect for them and their families.

Robert Garcia

Kenova

