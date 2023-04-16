Back in 1931, Al Capone was convicted for tax evasion and sentenced to jail. He was released in 1939 for medical reasons and died in 1947. As we all know, Capone was a gangster and murderer.
It reminded me of former President Donald Trump facing today a trial in New York City on cooking the financial books. Hush money to silence a liaison with a a prostitute. Normal practice for the rich but a felony if it involves a federal election campaign. It only takes falsifying paperwork to indict and convict a master criminal.
DA Alvin Bragg, despite all the press from the right and left, a ‘weak case,’ may have hit the mark to indict and eventually convict a long-time crook in his business dealings and the most divisive self-serving President in our country’s history.
We need to recover our national identity and purpose. Trump is an impediment. Capone gone, bad for organized criminals; Trump gone, good for America.
