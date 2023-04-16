The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Back in 1931, Al Capone was convicted for tax evasion and sentenced to jail. He was released in 1939 for medical reasons and died in 1947. As we all know, Capone was a gangster and murderer.

It reminded me of former President Donald Trump facing today a trial in New York City on cooking the financial books. Hush money to silence a liaison with a a prostitute. Normal practice for the rich but a felony if it involves a federal election campaign. It only takes falsifying paperwork to indict and convict a master criminal.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you