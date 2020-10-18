I have to voice a complaint about the national column “Vote for a return to sanity” by Eugene Robinson. In this, he mentioned evicting President Trump “from the territory he has forcibly seized in our out minds.”
I take offense to his entire column and especially to HIS hate-filled territory that HE tried to instill in our minds.
Well, I am an extremely sane 77-year-old woman, and our president has instilled in my mind hope for a bright and prosperous future for our great country to be even greater.
If, God forbid, Joe Biden manages to get elected, Kamala Harris will steamroll him and people will suffer greatly from her radical agenda. We will not recognize our country again. God help us to keep this from happening. Vote Trump in 2020.
Annette Crank
Grayson, Ky.