If one wants a history lesson on freedom and liberty, they only have to go back to March 13, 1775, when a young 29-year-old Patrick Henry in a fiery speech to the Virginia Convention said, “Give me liberty or give me death.” This speech helped lead to the birth of this nation. In 1776 those patriots who yearned for freedom were like the wind that blew across our land, filling their lungs for freedom that was worth dying for. It was better to die standing than on your knees.
Ukraine should be a reminder of how fragile democracy is and never to be taken for granted. The tree of liberty must continually be watered by the blood of those patriots. Their sacrifices are keeping us free. We must constantly remind ourselves that we cannot allow another Jan. 6, 2021, to happen again.
Militarily, the Capitol suffered a “broken arrow” whereby the security was breached. It was ransacked, with busted doors, broken windows, human excrement spread upon the walls and over 100 policemen were bloodied and beaten, some with US flagpoles. The Republicans are attempting to downplay this reality by sweeping it aside, even after listening to this insurrectionist mob chanting, “Hang Mike Pence.”
If one sweeps dirt under a rug and then remarks what a clean house they have, they are only fooling themselves. This insurrection to over our democracy was driven by one man and one big lie believed by millions. Just as a cancer should be cut out, Donald Trump should be prevented from ever running for any political office ever again. He is the biggest danger to our democracy. George Washington gave us democracy. Abe Lincoln saved our democracy. Donald Trump attempted to steal our democracy.
