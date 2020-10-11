I’ve opposed most of Donald Trump’s actions since he entered the White House, but I take no pleasure that he, his wife, and many of his staff and supporters contracted COVID-19. I pray they recover fully and soon.
But let’s be clear who is responsible for their illness: Donald Trump. He was warned by top infectious disease specialists but blithely held a series of super-spreading events. His indoor Tulsa rally, with masks discouraged, led notably to the death of an ally, Herman Cain. His RNC White House event, without social distancing and few wearing masks, also spread the virus. Trump’s reception for Judge Amy Coney Barrett generated COVID-19 cases among three senators, his personal staff, campaign manager, press secretary and her staff, campaign advisor Kellyanne Conway, and the numbers are climbing.
Trump arrived too late to his first debate to get tested, despite rules his campaign agreed to. They also agreed that everyone except Trump, Biden, and the moderator would wear masks in the debate. Trump’s family and guests conspicuously removed their masks and refused to put them back on after the staff asked them to. Then, already feeling early symptoms, he went to a fund-raising event where he met with hundreds of friends and supporters. Trump has turned the White House into a hot zone, endangering hundreds of support staff and their families.
Donald Trump’s sloth and incompetence shouldn’t surprise us. Look at how West Virginia is doing. Our economy is stalled. More coal companies filed for bankruptcy, and more mines have closed since he took office. Pensions are evaporating. Our health care will vanish if Trump and Pat Morrisey get their way.
If we want to right this ship and save our state, we need to vote Trump and his congressional allies out of office. We need to take care of ourselves and our state, because they won’t.
Denis Kaufman
Bunker Hill, W.Va.