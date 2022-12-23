The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

My pen is shaking as I draft this letter. The Republican party of my birth family and of my own young family has turned into an unrecognizable monster full of spineless sycophants and gold diggers. I can’t express the depths of my revulsion for federal and state Republicans who loyally supported Donald Trump down this long road to hell over the past seven years.

A political party certainly must believe in something more than a lying tyrant and an evangelical libertarian god that says all is well if you are “conservative.”

