Good news and bad news for West Virginia’s out-of-work coal miners: Trump’s executive order on April 6 opens new territory for mining — the moon. Should be any day now Captain Kirk and the Enterprise will be docking at Yeager Airport to take y’all up to some deep-state mining. The bad news: It’s gonna cost $30 billion a ton.
Doug Collins
Bloomington, Ill.
Hospital layoffs are not justified
Are others concerned that the primary goal of Mountain Health Network to lay off employees is not the health care for those that it serves but a method to improve bottom-line profits?
As I read the statement by CEO Mike Mullins, I was struck by the ambiguity of his comments, sometimes within the same sentence. The mixed message he presented led me to doubt the sincerity and truthfulness of the rationale used to explain the need for laying off over 1,000 health care employees. Does not the need for layoffs have more to do with the goal of eliminating stumbling blocks encountered by the merger of the two hospitals instead of the actual cost of maintaining current employee levels?
Creative thinking, I am certain, would provide many areas in which those workers would be useful. One example is the expansion of COVID-19 testing to include everyone who wants and needs tested. This is vital. It is common knowledge that widespread testing and resulting data analysis is the key to controlling this virus.
Many community health needs exist in which staff could be used. The obligation is present. The staff is available.
Any plan aimed to reduce healthcare employees during a medical crisis of this magnitude is not compatible with the science, philosophy or humanity which is inherent in quality medicine. I am a retired RN with over 55 years of experience, and I am appalled by the Mountain Health board decision or any health care institution that would use the largest world health disaster in the history of modern times as an excuse for manipulation of the bottom line spreadsheet to improve profit margin.
Brenda Phillips
Huntington