History will show that the millions who voted for Donald Trump to be president of this great nation will be credited with contributing to the salvation of our republic as we win the war against the coronavirus pandemic and return to the financial prosperity we enjoyed prior to this plague.

The radical left politicians and RINO Republicans, in concert with pseudointellectual journalists, have contributed nothing during these times of international dilemma.

Pure and simple, America has its share of self-centered egotistical politicians and journalists, but fortunately the vast majority of Americans are good, honest and compassionate human beings who will continue to promote right from wrong, good from evil, cherish our Constitution and openly practice their religious faith.

Thank you, President Trump, for your leadership.

Carlton Toler

Huntington

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.