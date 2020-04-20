History will show that the millions who voted for Donald Trump to be president of this great nation will be credited with contributing to the salvation of our republic as we win the war against the coronavirus pandemic and return to the financial prosperity we enjoyed prior to this plague.
The radical left politicians and RINO Republicans, in concert with pseudointellectual journalists, have contributed nothing during these times of international dilemma.
Pure and simple, America has its share of self-centered egotistical politicians and journalists, but fortunately the vast majority of Americans are good, honest and compassionate human beings who will continue to promote right from wrong, good from evil, cherish our Constitution and openly practice their religious faith.
Thank you, President Trump, for your leadership.
Carlton Toler
Huntington