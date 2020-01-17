Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez accuses our president of murdering Iranian General Suleimani. For a moment look at history outside her tiny New York City world: In 1936 Hitler kicked the French out of the Rhineland, a violation of the Treaty of Versailles. What did the League of Nations do in response? Nothing.
In 1938, “Crystal Night” started the killing of 6 million Jews. The world’s reaction? Nothing. In 1975, Cambodia’s dictator Pol Pot started the killing of 25% of his population — 2 million people. What did the United Nations do to stop the genocide? Nothing. These are a few examples of preventable events that caused death and suffering of millions. Do you know that, Alexandria? Real-world events.
Health care practitioners tell us, “Prevention is better than cure.” The same is true in politics of violence. Our president stopped Suleimani from more killings by doing something. I call that his “well-deserved retirement.” How many people will now escape a violent death? Many!
For centuries, several Arab nations have been fighting each other, Why? They live by violence. To prevent the spread of their violence, we must treat them on their terms: violently. They understand and respect the consequences.
While our elective representatives in Washington fight each other in a league of two teams — Democrats and Republicans — rather than for the welfare of their constituents regardless of party affiliation, President Trump has won a nonpartisan battle against evil, not only for his United States, but for our entire world — free or oppressed! Whatever his wrongdoings, it has nothing to do with his right-doing. He did not argue about party politics. He acted decisively and timely without hindrance from Congress or help from allies. Maybe his resolve will help renew respect for America — fundamental to a great nation.
Klaus Staerker
Proctorville, Ohio