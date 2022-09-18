After four years in office, former President Trump left our country prosperous, free of war, and energy independent. A recent letter writer to Voice of the People says that Trump “done everything possible to destroy” America and that the Republicans are out to destroy our economic network, such as Social Security.
Look at the United States after two years of Biden and the majority Democrats. We are begging our enemies for fossil fuels. Because of Biden’s disastrous foreign policy, Russia has invaded one of our allies, Ukraine. Gasoline has risen from less than $2 a gallon to nearly $5. Criminals are running rampant in our major cities. We have an open border where fentanyl comes into our country, killing thousands of our citizens every month. Under Biden, we don’t even have enough baby formula for our precious babies. And so on and on it goes.
The letter writer mentioned above, instead of wanting to shut down free speech outlets such as Fox News, needs to stop listening to Biden’s lies and get the true facts. Make America Great Again.
