On Feb. 26, President Trump declared victory, celebrating the defeat of COVID-19: “When you have 15 people, and the 15 within a couple of days going to be down to close to zero, that’s a pretty good job we’ve done. “
Six months later, U.S. COVID-19 cases are nowhere near zero.
Today there are 6 million Americans who have tested positive for the disease, and we have lost 195,000 of our family, friends and neighbors.
During the Republican National Convention, COVID-19 was barely mentioned, as over 1,000 Americans died each day.
Trump has attacked the medical experts’ guidelines, questioning the credibility of researchers and doctors with years of experience in fighting pandemics.
Trump’s CDC and FDA political appointees are issuing misleading statements regarding the pandemics spread in the United States.
The U.S. flu season is October through May, when flu virus cases increase tenfold.
We now face the most dangerous periods of the COVID pandemic. The virus is set to explode across America and cause illness and death in every community, including the hills and hollers of West Virginia.
We need competent leadership from the president through the CDC and FDA to fight this virus using medical guidance.
Trump has demonstrated he is not up to the job handling this deadly pandemic.
We now learn from his own words that Trump lied about COVID-19 , calling it a hoax even as he acknowledged the deadly effects in private. “You just breathe the air and that’s how it’s passed,” Trump said Feb. 7. “It’s also more deadly than even your strenuous flus. This is deadly stuff.”
Trump lied, and thousands died.
Michael Morrison
Milton