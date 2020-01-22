I suggest Eugene Robinson (“How far will the crisis with Iran escalate?” Jan. 9) take the blinders off. People like him and Nancy Pelosi think alike!
They seem clueless. Wake up, people. That country’s aim is destroy anyone who doesn’t think like them. Those people in that part of world call you an infidel, and their aim and faith is to kill all infidels.
Go ahead and let them have their nuclear weapons and keep instigating unrest throughout the world and hope that our president and military are blessed by God to be able to stop a nuclear weapon on the way to America, because the Democrats in Washington are trying their best to destroy America and our way of life. They should be on their knees thanking God they have Donald Trump as president.
K.L. Vance
South Point, Ohio
Trump lost the 2016 election
The impeachment trial of President Donald Trump in the U.S. Senate will go on for weeks. A very rare historic event. One possible argument for the defense is that the president was duly elected, and that voters should decide his fate come the general election in November of 2020.
A glitch in the argument. President Trump won the election in 2016 by 304 electoral votes, with Hillary Clinton receiving 227 votes. The popular vote elected Clinton as the new president by 48.0%, Trump receiving 45.9%, a difference of some 2.87 millions of votes.
The United States is the only democracy which negates the popular will resulting from a free election. Some five times in our history. Figure that one out!
In the impeachment trial in the Senate, there is hard evidence to show that our president descended to blackmailing a foreign power to help in his re-election in 2020. A “treasonous” act endangering our security for his self-interest. That “foreign power,” a new nation striving to survive and thrive, battling a shared major adversary.
President Trump fears a real democracy, the popular vote to elect a president. Good that he has an antiquated (colonial) system to back him up.
If I was a male, white, Protestant, and a landowner, I could vote in the 18th century. Thank heavens for the Electoral College which prevents the riffraff, other citizens, from casting a meaningful ballot in any future election!
Nicholas Freidin
Huntington