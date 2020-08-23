Essential reporting in volatile times.

On Tuesday, Aug. 11, The Herald-Dispatch published a column by Kathleen Parker that ended with these words: “But I really wish someone else would do it [handle the virus] — like the president , or maybe maybe that guy running against him, please. Come on Joe, you can do this.” What? Come on, Joe, you can do this?

True, Joe Biden (along with President Obama) showed his virus handling-ability (Ebola, Zika, SARS, avian flu), but at this moment he is powerless. It is the current president (Donald Trump) who dismantled the effective federal responsibility in the National Security Agency as a vehicle for federal (presidential) action. And it is also Donald Trump who has jeered and derided COVID-19 as a threat. And it is he who, even before the onset of the virus, has tried to dismiss the need to heed science experts.

In April and May, the nations of the world were blindly flailing, trying anything to respond to COVID. During this past June and July most of the non-sh*t hole countries of the world have developed promising pathways to combating the threat. But not us. We almost alone in the developed world are still flailing. They have hope; we don’t. Impeach Donald Trump.

John D. Palmer

Huntington

