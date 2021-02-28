Former President Trump was not treated fairly by the Democrats or the press before, during, or after his presidency.
I am writing in response to a “Voice of the People” letter in the Feb. 13 edition of The Herald-Dispatch. The writer’s basic assumption is that the Democrats gave Trump a chance for three years and now the Republicans are not giving President Biden the same chance.
The truth is that President Trump was never given a chance. Even before he took office the Democrats, including Hillary Clinton, were saying that he was not a duly elected president. They immediately used a fake dossier to get approval from a FISA court to spy on President Trump’s allies, hoping to get information to remove him from office. They had the Justice Department hire a special prosecutor to try and find evidence of Russian collusion. For three years Congressman Schiff and others said they had proof of his Russian collusion, although they never produced any proof. After three years, the special investigator Mueller concluded that there was no Russian collusion by President Trump or his associates.
Whenever President Trump had a victory, such as bringing peace between Israel and their Arab neighbors, the Democrats always had a big lie that took the headlines. Even now, instead of working on a stimulus package for our citizens suffering from the pandemic, Democrats are trying to find former President Trump guilty of insurrection in the invasion of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and impeach him.
If President Biden were treated as former President Trump, there would be a three-year investigation of a Biden-China collusion. At least in Biden’s case, there are facts to back up a China collusion.
William Huron
Chesapeake, Ohio