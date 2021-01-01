I was amused when I read Ron Gregory’s column on the Opinion page of the paper on Dec. 19. “Trump should have been given his day in court.” Apparently Mr. Gregory is unaware that Mr. Trump has had his day in court over 50 times in state courts such as Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Arizona, Nevada, Georgia and Minnesota, and the Supreme Court and has not been successful. At least 50 cases have been denied, dismissed, settled or withdrawn.
He stated in his fifth paragraph, “the circumstantial evidence of fraud,” but court after court has not found even a single instance of fraud.
He stated in his sixth paragraph, “The Supreme Court has refused to hear legitimate challenges to the 2020 results.” The court turned those challenges down because they were not legitimate. Accusations are not evidence.
In paragraph seven, he stated, “Ruling against the President’s position after hearing the evidence would have done wonders to persuade Trumpsters that their man lost fair and square.” In every case, state and federal, Trump lawyers have not provided the evidence that is needed.
Gregory’s column suggested a conspiracy to deny Trump a second term. The only conspiracy to most Americans seems to be Donald Trump trying to undermine an election in which he was defeated.
This column was amusing in many respects (the “supposed” 6-3 conservative Supreme Court), and in these times, people could use another good laugh.
Rick Newman
Huntington