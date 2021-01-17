If you’ve ever publicly criticized Black Lives Matter protests, now is a great time to denounce, with the same contempt, the violent mob that descended upon the U.S. Capitol. The sad reality is that, consciously or not, a white mob actively destroying a government building is often still perceived as less threatening than a group of Black and brown people peacefully existing.
Of course, racist double standards aren’t the only thing that urgently needs to be denounced. We must all condemn the politics of vitriol with which Donald Trump and his allies have poisoned our public discourse. The bashing of windows is merely a natural culmination of the four years of rhetorical violence upon our media, our government institutions, and our own neighbors.
I fear that, too often, we do not merely disagree on a shared group of facts, but that we are splintered into two different realities. Donald Trump won the presidential election in 2016. Joe Biden won the presidential election in 2020. I happen to like one result and not the other, but both statements equally are true. To suggest otherwise, after nearly 60 rounds of litigation and statewide recounts and audits is reckless at best, and deadly at worst.
I have long believed that people are fundamentally good. I talked to a friend who aptly suggested that, because we inherently want to be “good” people, when reality shows that our preferred leaders and ideological allies do things that are “bad,” we create alternate narratives that allow our staunch beliefs and our sense of goodness to coexist. But we must, regardless of party or persuasion, summon that collective inner goodness to squelch the continued rhetorical and physical attacks on our democracy. Our republic depends on it.
Sophia Mills
Huntington