It was evident during the impeachment trial of President Trump that he was a danger to our democracy and the republic. However, his partisan supporters in the United States Senate, every Republican except Mitt Romney, failed to act appropriately. They either refused to accept the overwhelming testimony regarding his effort to manipulate the government of Ukraine through extortion for his personal interest, or they concluded that these misdeeds did not rise to the level of impeachment.
Finally, Trump himself has cemented his future reputation as among the very worst of American presidents, and we see a lot of deathbed conversions on the part of his many former sycophants.
William E. Coffey
Huntington