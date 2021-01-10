No healing yet. Disgust and sadness. Given the number of American flags flown yesterday by the D.C. protester/terrorists, no respect for that flag (upside down or not). I would be more comfortable in the presence of an Egyptian or Brazilian or Nigerian who presumably had some sense of his/her own national identity, than with a Trumpist-American. Schadenfreude is perhaps not the mark of a thoughtful mature adult, but for me for now, no empathy with Trumpists after January 20 .
I now wear a badge near my heart with an image of Trump and the word “bully.” I intend to wear this badge every waking moment until sometime in the future when I realize that hardly anyone even thinks of Trump (or if they do the thought is tinged with a faint feeling of contempt). I am proud that I have this badge and worn it; I am saddened that there were times when, to preserve the appearance of civilized conduct, I took it off or hid it
No respect for the Capitol Police (and as a shadow image) police in general; you allowed what should be one of our most our politically sacred shrines to be overrun and profaned by hooligan-terrorists.
No respect for any congressperson who did not support impeachment.
I am ashamed to be an American. I hope this feeling will pass but for now, there is is.
John D. Palmer
Huntington