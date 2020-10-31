I’m writing to let you know someone came on my porch and stole three Trump flags. I’ve got a suspect, so they’d better watch out.
Something else: People who would vote for Biden need to be in a crazy house like Biden himself. I’m a country boy. I say it like it is — freedom of speech.
I can’t understand how anyone in their right mind could vote for Biden. What he has said in his campaign is against the United States.
Donald Trump has kept his word more than anyone I’ve ever known. He has done all he said he would.
One more thing: Biden and his followers say Trump lies. I would like to know where he has told one. But Biden, all you got to do is watch him talk. There’s proof, and his people are just liars and thieves. My Trump flags are proof.
Richard Snyder
Huntington