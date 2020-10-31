Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

I’m writing to let you know someone came on my porch and stole three Trump flags. I’ve got a suspect, so they’d better watch out.

Something else: People who would vote for Biden need to be in a crazy house like Biden himself. I’m a country boy. I say it like it is — freedom of speech.

I can’t understand how anyone in their right mind could vote for Biden. What he has said in his campaign is against the United States.

Donald Trump has kept his word more than anyone I’ve ever known. He has done all he said he would.

One more thing: Biden and his followers say Trump lies. I would like to know where he has told one. But Biden, all you got to do is watch him talk. There’s proof, and his people are just liars and thieves. My Trump flags are proof.

Richard Snyder

Huntington

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.